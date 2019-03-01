Haley’s Hearts put on annual Winter Carnival

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Haley’s Hearts Foundation enjoyed a flood of support Saturday for its ninth annual Chili Supper and Winter Carnival at Trousdale County High School.

Attendees were treated to all the chili they could eat, carnival games, vendors and appearances and photo opportunities with Disney princesses and other costumed characters such as Mickey & Minnie Mouse, Spider-Man, the Hulk and characters from Monsters, Inc.

The Winter Carnival is one of two annual fundraisers for Haley’s Hearts, which was founded by Ryan and Tina Chasse, in memory of their daughter Haley. Haley passed away in 2010 at the age of 5 after battling a congenital heart defect throughout her life.

The foundation seeks to raise awareness of CHD and provides assistance to families dealing with children who have been diagnosed with a CHD.

“We feel like it was a great turnout considering the weather! We appreciate everyone who braved the weather to come out and support us! We have been blessed tremendously by our community and we are thankful for everyone who has continuously supported this foundation and our cause!” the Chasses said in an email to The Vidette.

A silent auction was also held to raise funds for Haley’s Hearts and included season tickets to TCHS and JSMS athletics and a commemorative football from the College Football Playoff signed by Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

“Our total so far is $12,300,” the Chasses said. “But that number is expected to climb after all the silent auction items are picked up and paid for!”

For more information on Haley’s Hearts, call 615-374-1326 or go online to haleyshearts.org.

