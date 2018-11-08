Hartsville Cemetery to host volunteer cleanup day

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

The Hartsville Cemetery Committee is planning a volunteer clean-up day at the old cemetery, on Cemetery Road in Hartsville, on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The cemetery dates back to the late 1700s, when it was the Hart family’s private burying grounds. Over the years, the family allowed friends to share the property and it was eventually turned over to the town to use as a community cemetery.

It is the largest and oldest cemetery in Hartsville.

Today, the grounds of the cemetery are in constant need of care. The Cemetery Committee has a perpetual-care fund to cover regular grass cutting, but larger maintenance is beyond what the care fund can cover.

While a few old tombstones need repair and straightening up, the biggest problem facing the group is the removal of invasive shrubs and weeds, trees and vines.

To address those issues, the committee is hosting a community clean-up day, weather permitting.

Volunteers are being asked to come and spend a few hours at the cemetery pruning, digging and trimming. The directors will be there to do their part and will be able to point out what needs to be done to anyone who shows up.

Workers are asked to bring along their own clippers, pruners and shovels, etc. The group will have a tent set up and will have water available. If anyone wants to bring a plate of homemade cookies to energize the volunteers, that would be welcome!

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held the following weekend.

For more information, contact Ann Kemp at 615-633-1379 or John Oliver at 615-633-4717.