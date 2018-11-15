Hartsville Church of Christ welcomes Jerry Burchett as new minister

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville Church of Christ has welcomed a new minister in Jerry Burchett of Nashville.

Burchett has been preaching since the age of 14, delivering his first sermon in 1975, he told The Vidette. His grandfather served as a minister for 57 years.

He served as a fill-in minister at the Hartsville church during the summer and began full time in Hartsville on Nov. 4.

A native of Cookeville, Burchett previously attended both the Tennessee Bible College and the Nashville School of Preaching. He works as the national sales manager/casket division for PPG Industrial Coatings.

He began preaching on a full-time basis at a Jackson County church at age 17 and has also preached full time at Rock Creek Church of Christ and Old Union Church of Christ, both located in Sumner County.

Burchett and his wife, Patti, have two grown children, Kale and Katie, and four grandchildren. Burchett said both children are married and are actively involved in their respective churches as well.

“Our goal in Hartsville is to be a church that is reaching out to the community’s needs,” Burchett said. “We invite everyone in Hartsville to come visit with us and look forward to working with the church there.”

