Hartsville Civic League has second history book

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

The Hartsville Civic League and the Trousdale County Historical Society have received Volume II of their sesquicentennial history of Trousdale County.

The books arrived from the publisher last week.

People who have purchased the two-book set can pick up their second volume by going by the Trousdale County Archives building at 328 Broadway in Hartsville. The archives building is in the rear of the main county administration building, so drive around to the back parking lot and you will see a separate metal building labeled “County Archives.”

If you have bought book one, the archives has your name on file and your second volume will be ready for pickup any Wednesday in May between 9 a.m. and noon.

With concerns due to the coronavirus and with social distancing in mind, efforts have been made to keep contact to a minimum and the books will be handed out in plastic bags.

If you have not purchased either volume, the Civic League is continuing to offer the complete set at the special price offered earlier. Volume I, a pictorial history of Trousdale County, is for sale for $60. This book has over 900 old photos of Hartsville and Trousdale County. Volume II, a collection of John Oliver’s “Looking Back” history articles from the Hartsville Vidette, is also for sale for $60.

If you wish to purchase both books, the price is only $100 – a savings of $20.

Originally the price was to go up at the end of January, but delays by the publisher and the delays caused by the pandemic have led the Civic League to continue to offer their discount till after July 4.

If you want to purchase the complete set have a check ready and made out to the Hartsville Civic League, so we can keep personal interaction to a minimum.

At a later date the Civic League will set up book sales in the lobbies of both Citizens Bank and Wilson Bank & Trust, when danger from the virus has diminished. Only a limited number of books have been published and may sell out soon.