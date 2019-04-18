Hartsville Community Pregnancy Center to hold fundraising banquet

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville’s Community Pregnancy Center will hold its second annual fundraising banquet on Monday, April 29 beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The banquet will be held at Creekside Fellowship Church, located at 101 Harsh Lane in Castalian Springs. The banquet was held last year at the Hartsville Community Center, but CPC Director Peg Shonebarger said added interest sparked a need for a bigger facility.

“Last year we set places for 96 people, which was wonderful. This year I’m asking the Lord for 200! It’s a good problem to have.”

Shonebarger said the banquet was the CPC’s biggest fundraiser last year, bringing in around $12,000, she estimated.

The doors will open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend but donations are accepted.

The guest speaker will be Marc Hays, who helps design homeschool curriculums and travels across the country speaking to groups.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to contact Jamie Hays as soon as possible to allow for an accurate count. Hays can be reached by phone at 615-374-2229, by text at 615-374-5946 or by email at jamiehays80@gmail.com.

“I want to thank Creekside for providing the venue, Amy Terrell for the catering, Linda Carman for doing the setup and place-settings,” Shonebarger said. “Our servers, volunteers and our table hosts are also key to making this event a success and I want to thank them too.”

The CPC is also planning a Baby Bottle Boomerang to run from Mother’s Day through Father’s Day. Participating churches and businesses can obtain empty baby bottles and return them filled with coins or cash. This brought in around $8,000 last year, Shonebarger said.

“We have several churches that partner with us on this,” she said. “I was amazed at the turnout.”

If a church or business has not been asked but wishes to participate, they can contact the CPC for more information.

The Community Pregnancy Center, located at 783 E. McMurry Blvd., is open Monday through Thursday each week and offers services such as free pregnancy tests, peer counseling, prenatal education, life skills classes and parenting classes. All services provided by the pregnancy center are free to clients.

The center also has a fully stocked baby boutique with diapers, clothing and much more – all donated by members of the community. Clients can obtain ‘points’ to be used in the boutique by participating in various classes.

For more information on the center or on volunteer opportunities, call 615-680-8026 or visit pregnancycenterhartsville.org.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.