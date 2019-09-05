Hartsville library celebrates Summer Reading Program

By Megan Lee, Library Director

Summer Reading activities from June through August meant another season of fun at the Fred A. Vaught Public Library!

This year’s national theme was “Space,” to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Libraries across the country held star-themed parties, shared NASA kits, and taught people of all ages about where we’ve been and where we’re going with our space program.

Congratulations to our grand-prize winners: Rylee Butler, Delsin Urick, and Helena Paxton!

We’d like to give a huge thank you to our sponsors and contributors: Tri-County Electric, Hartsville Piggly Wiggly, Hartsville Foodland, Citizens Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust, Trousdale County Trustee Cindy Carman, Hartsville City Pool, Regina Waller, Martha Joe Jewell, library board and staff, and all who donated in some way.

We also want to thank our performers and volunteers: Pet Partners Tashi, Space Ambassador Janet Ivey, reader Robin Gregory, NHECM Animals, entertainer Scott Tripp, reader Janice Sloan, Hydro Jenna of Mr. Bond’s Science Guys, Runaway Puppet Theater, and the Knudsen family’s mini horses.

What an “out of this world” space-themed summer we’ve had with a universe of stories!