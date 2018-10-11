Hartsville library launching Homebound program

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville’s Fred A. Vaught Public Library is launching a Homebound Services program to provide for individuals who are unable to visit the library in person.

The program is the brainchild of Outreach Director Shelia Everett and Library Director Megan Lee.

“This is very new and we’re trying to get the word out about it,” said Lee. “It’s like the old Bookmobiles.

“We have a lot of people that used to come in and just can’t make it anymore. Hopefully with this, we can get to them.”

There is an application available either at the library on online via the library’s Facebook page. Patrons must have a library card, but can obtain one through the program if they do not already, and must be in good standing (no outstanding fines).

Homebound applicants must be unable to make it to the library, whether for disability or other reasons.

Those using the Homebound Program can access anything available at the library, from books (large and regular print) to magazines to CDs and DVDs.

Homebound users will also have a larger limit of 10 items that can be checked out at a time.

“If there’s anything they need, we’ll bring it to them,” Lee said. “We’re hoping this will be a big thing here that we can help people with.”

For more information on the program, call 615-374-3677.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.