Hartsville library to offer free sign language classes

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville’s Fred A. Vaught Public Library will begin offering classes in sign language starting Monday.

Classes are open to all ages and will be held each Monday at 4 p.m. at the library.

The sign language classes are the idea of outreach director Sheila Everett.

“We’re going to watch the videos on Youtube and start with the simplest signs,” Everett said. “It’s like the cursive writing classes – there’s a need there. I don’t know how to sign; I’m going to be learning it too.”

Everett also has instructional DVDs and handouts that will be used as part of the course.

The library also offers other instructional courses and activities such as kids’ dance and crafts, women’s exercise, cursive writing, computer training and lessons in using the genealogy site Ancestry.com.

For more information on what the library has to offer, call 615-374-3677.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.