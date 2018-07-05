Hartsville magician heads to world championships

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

July 5 starts the “adventure of a lifetime” for Hartsville resident and master magician Alan Fisher.

Fisher earned a coveted slot last summer in the triennial World Championship of Magic competition, which runs from July 9-14 in Busan, South Korea. Similar to the Olympics, the event is held every three years in a different host city and has been conducted by the Fédération Internationale des Sociétés Magiques or FISM since 1948.

Out of 1,000 eligible magicians from all over North America, Fisher was one of only 13 selected to compete in South Korea. He is competitively ranked as one of the top five sleight-of-hand artists in North America and one of the top 10 parlor magicians in the world. He will be joined at FISM by not just the other 12 artists from North America (7 in the stage magic category, 1 inventor of magic, and the 4 others in his category of close-up magic) but 137 of the best conjurers invited from every corner of the globe to compete along with an estimate 3,000 more magicians and magic enthusiasts who will be attending the week long festivities. It’s magic’s biggest stage.

Fisher received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Musical Theatre from Point Park University in Pittsburgh, toured for six years with the off-Broadway hit “Big Bad Burlesque” and headlined in comedy clubs for eight years. But magic was always his first performing love.

He got hooked when his dad’s cousin, a magician named Melvin Bane, entertained at his 6th birthday party. Fisher got ‘paid’ to do his first performance when he was 9 – a 15-minute show for which he received $10. Now almost 50 years later, he joins an elite roster of prestidigitators who have been honored with the opportunity to compete at a FISM.

Fisher is a multiple past officer in the Murfreesboro chapter of The International Brotherhood of Magicians (Ring 252 – The Middle Tennessee Magic Club) as well as a member of The Society of American Magicians. In April he was inducted into Fetcher’s Finger Flicking Frolics or 4F, the most exclusive invitation-only gathering of close-up magicians in the world.

His FISM competition slot will be Wednesday, July 11 at 3:45 p.m. Korean Time (1:45 a.m. Central Time). To share in Fisher’s adventure, follow and like his page at Facebook.com/AlanFisherMagic.