By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

On Monday, August 26, Hartsville Lodge #113, Free & Accepted Masons, initiated Bro. Andrew Dean Mullins II into the first degree of Freemasonry.

Twenty Masons representing nine different lodges were in attendance.

Pictured are the attendees to the degree along with Bro. Kelan Lee, Worshipful Master of Hartsville #113, and new initiate, Bro. Drew Mullins.