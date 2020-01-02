Hartsville Rehab honors November employee of month

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Hartsville Health and Rehab announced Lucy Seelow, LPN – Assistant Director of Nursing, as its November 2019 Employee of the Month.

Ms. Seelow has the distinct honor of being employed the longest of any staff member at the facility.

Lucy moved from upstate New York to Hartsville in 1982, purchasing a house directly across the street from the nursing center.

“What makes it worth it all to be here 37 years?” asked Director of Nursing Christine Murray, Lucy’s supervisor. “The residents. They just come up with something special and make it feel all worthwhile.”

“God shows me that I am supposed to be here,” Seelow added.

