Hartsville Rehab recognizes October Employee of Month

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Hartsville Health and Rehab has announced Tim Tucker, who works as a cook, as its October 2019 Employee of the Month, with many residents and staff present to celebrate.

“Tim is a hard worker. He does what he is asked to do and goes above and beyond to help residents and anything that’s needed in the kitchen,” said Dawn Voytko, the center’s Dietary Manager.

“He is always here when scheduled and comes in when he is called in,” she added.

Hartsville Health and Rehab is a 95-bed Skilled Nursing Facility providing Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy services in addition to offering specialized nursing, respite care, and hospice services since 1988.