Hartsville Rotary Club plans fishing, trap shoot events

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

If you like either fishing or shooting, the Hartsville Rotary Club has a pair of events that will suit you just fine!

On Saturday, Oct. 13, the Club will hold its third annual Hartsville Rotary Bass Tournament at the Defeated Creek Recreation Area on Cordell Hull Lake.

Fishers can take to the water at safe light and the tournament will run till 2 p.m. The entry fee is $30 per person, and Defeated Creek Marina will offer lunch for an additional $10.

Each boat can weight in five bass, and there will be cash prizes for both the largest bass of the day and the largest non-bass of the day.

Contestants must follow all safety rules and TWRA fishing guidelines for the lake.

For more information, contact Stanley Farley at 615-633-7041, Ronny Tucker at 615-680-4556 or Bill Painter at 615-519-5033.

On Saturday, Oct. 20, the Hartsville Rotary will hold its Clays 2 Raise Trap Shoot Classic at Van Thompson’s facility, located at 765 Davenport Lane in Castalian Springs.

Shooting will begin at 10 a.m. There is a $25 entry fee for a 50-target event, with gift card prizes of $50 and $25 for the top two finishers, plus a $25 for room for most improvement. There will also be a 25-target super 27 handicap at $20 per entry, with $40 and $20 gift card prizes.

An Annie Oakley shoot will be held at $1 per game with a minimum of three shoots, and long-range marksmen can test their aim with a .22 Henry rifle.

Shooters must bring their own guns and ammunition, but targets will be provided.

For more information on the trap shoot, call 615-300-6066.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.