Hartsville Rotary Club plans Mother-Son Dance on Saturday

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville Rotary Club will be holding its second annual Mother-Son Glow Dance on Saturday night at the TCHS auditorium.

The event will run from 6-8 p.m. and tickets are $20 per couple, and $5 for each additional child. Tickets are available at both Citizens Bank and Wilson Bank & Trust.

The Rotary Club’s annual Father-Daughter Dance has also been scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 9. Tickets for that event will be available in the coming weeks.

“These events serve both as fundraisers for our Club’s activities in the community and also to provide a safe, fun activity for parents and children,” said Chris Gregory, president-elect of the Hartsville Club. “We hope everyone will continue to support the Rotary Club and its mission to make our community a better place.”

Rotary Club activities in Trousdale County include the annual dictionary project for third-grade students, Character Counts at the elementary and middle schools, the Summer Backpack Program and assisting with Christmas For Kids.

For more information on either dance or on the Rotary Club, visit the Club’s Facebook page (Hartsville Tennessee Rotary Club).

