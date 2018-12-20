Hartsville Rotary Club recognizes Food Drive winners

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville Rotary Club presented cash prizes Monday morning to students at all three schools for participating in the Club’s food drive during November. Almost 6,000 items were donated to the Community Help Center, which will feed around 180 people during the winter months.

Students who brought at least five items were entered into a drawing, with one winner from each grade receiving a $25 prize. Also the top grade/homeroom at each school also received a $25 prize.

Student winners were: Winter McCall (pre-K, not pictured); Hayes Gulley (kindergarten); Layla Melton (first grade); Molly Holder (second); McKenzie Shahan (third); Blanie Hale (fourth); Jaden Claywell (fifth); Tucker Chambers (sixth); Katie Jo Gregory (seventh); Alberto Rodriguez (eighth); Orenda Schiavone (ninth); Autumn Conyer (not pictured, 10th); Destinee Smith (11th) and Sara Henry (12th). Winning homerooms were Ms. Story (high school); sixth grade (middle school); Mrs. Wilson (grades 3-5, elementary school) and Ms. Morton (Head Start-grade 2, elementary).