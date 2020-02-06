Hartsville Rotary to hold Father-Daughter Dance Feb. 15

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Hartsville Rotary Club will be sponsoring its fourth annual Father-Daughter Dance for the community next weekend.

The dance will be held in the auditorium at Trousdale County High School Community Center on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6-8 p.m. Children should be of at least kindergarten age to attend. Light refreshments will be provided.

The cost is $25 per father/daughter, and $5 for additional daughters. Mothers may take photos outside the auditorium but will not be allowed inside as the event is for fathers and daughters only.

Tickets are currently available at Wilson Bank & Trust and Citizens Bank. Money raised will go toward the Rotary Club’s various service projects in the community.

“This has become one of our most popular events in the community,” said Rotary Club President Chris Gregory. “It’s a lot of fun for us to see the excitement in the kids’ faces and the daddies, grandfathers or other grown-ups have a great time too!”

According to the Rotary Club, “this is a chance for young ladies and the male figure role model in their lives to enjoy an evening they’ll never forget.”