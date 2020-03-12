Hartsville Rotary to hold Mother-Son Glow Dance

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Hartsville Rotary Club will be sponsoring a Mother-Son Glow Dance Party for the community this weekend.

The dance will be held at the Trousdale County Community Center on Saturday, March 14, from 6-8 p.m. Children should be of at least kindergarten age to attend. Light refreshments will be provided.

The cost is $25 per mother/son, and $5 for additional children.

Tickets are limited but are currently available at Wilson Bank & Trust and Citizens Bank. Money raised will go toward the Rotary Club’s various service projects in the community.

“Coming off our Father-Daughter Dance, we want to have an event for moms and their boys also that will be just as fun,” said Rotary Club President Chris Gregory. “We hope the community will lend us their support and come out for a great evening!”