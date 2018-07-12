Hartsville UMC welcomes Zimmerman as new pastor

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Hartsville’s First United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of a new pastor in Abraham Zimmerman.

Pastor Zimmerman and his wife, Izzie, have moved into the church’s parsonage and have already begun the process of settling in, meeting church members and beginning pastoral duties.

Pastor Abe is originally from New Jersey, but moved to this area to attend Asbury Theological Seminary in Wilmore, Ky. The move proved to be fortuitous as it was there that he met his wife, who was also a student at the seminary.

Pastor Abe began preaching in 2013 and is in the ordination process to become an Elder in the United Methodist Church. His assignment here includes the Hartsville church on River Street, and the smaller congregation of the Chapel Hill church in Riddleton.

Mrs. Zimmerman, who grew up in Illinois, Ohio and South Korea, is employed by the Tennessee Conference of the United Methodist Church. In that capacity, she works with church outreach projects.

The Zimmermans look forward to their work in Hartsville and Riddleton and are enthusiastic about the tasks before them. They also welcome any residents of this area who are looking for a church, to join them any Sunday at either church.