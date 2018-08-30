Hartsville woman celebrates 100th birthday

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale Senior Living Center resident celebrates VERY special birthday!

Ms. Mattie Ellis of Hartsville celebrated her 100th birthday on Aug. 18.

Several friends and family members were in attendance at her party on Sunday, Aug. 19 at the Assisted Living Center.

Ms. Ellis was all smiles as she answered questions about milestones of her life. She shared her testimony of Salvation with us for our highlight and was thrilled with the large turnout!

TSLC is very thankful to have been blessed with the opportunity to celebrate our second resident reaching the 100-year milestone! We look forward to celebrating many more!

Thank you to all that came out to share in her special day!