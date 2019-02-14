Hartsville’s Blake Holder receives award from cattlemen’s organization

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) awarded eight individuals for their hard work and dedication to the beef cattle industry during the 34th Annual Tennessee Cattlemen’s Convention and Trade Show in Murfreesboro on Jan. 25, 2019.

These awards were created to recognize outstanding individuals in the various sectors of the cattle industry in Tennessee. Nominated by their peers, the awards presented recognized individuals who have excelled in stocker and cow-calf production, educational programs, business, and service to the beef cattle industry.

“Our award winners represent the best of our industry,” said Charles Hord, executive vice president of TCA. “One common theme among all our winners this year was service. They believed in helping their communities, the youth and their fellow cattle producers. We are lucky to have individuals such as these in our association.”

The award winners were:

Dr. Emmit Rawls Outstanding Stocker Producer Award: Blake Holder, Hartsville

Dr. Clyde Lane Outstanding Cow-Calf Producer Award: Greg Buckner, Ten Mile

Dr. Jim Neel Outstanding Work in Beef Extension Educational Programs Award: Larry Mitchell, Meigs County

Business Person of the Year: Steve Medlin, Cookeville

Outstanding FFA Beef Program: Rod Barnes, Selmer

TCA President’s Award: Lauren Neale, Director of Communications for TCA

John Bartee Distinguished Service Award: Lafayette Williams, Knoxville

TCA Legislator of the Year: Rep. David Kustoff, U.S. House of Representatives for Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District

These individuals were presented a commemorative plaque during the Awards Luncheon, which was attended by near 1,000 convention attendees.

TCA looks forward to working with these individuals and other great people in the cattle industry for years to come. Applications for next year’s awards will be available in the fall of 2019.

TCA was founded in 1985 and has more than 7,000 members from across the state and the southeast. The organization works to provide the cattlemen of Tennessee with an organization through which they may function collectively to protect their interests and work toward the solution of cattle industry problems and to build the necessary goodwill that will bring both governmental esteem and recognition to the industry.