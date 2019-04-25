Hartsville’s Dean Uhles prepares to celebrate birthday No. 99

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville’s Dean Uhles will be celebrating her 99th birthday with family on Saturday, April 27.

Born Claudine Duty Uhles on April 27, 1920 in Macon County, she attended school in Hillsdale and Lafayette and was saved at Meadorville Baptist Church.

After marrying her husband Claude, the couple moved to Nashville after his return from World War II. They moved to Trousdale County in the 1970s.

Dean has one son, Roger, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The Vidette wishes Miss Dean the happiest of birthdays!