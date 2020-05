By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Hartsville’s Dean Uhles turned 100 years old on Monday, April 27.

Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we were unable to get by to get an updated photo of Miss Dean, so we are reusing this photo from 2019.

Dean was born Claudine Duty Uhles on April 27, 1920 in Macon County and has one son, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

The Vidette wishes Miss Dean the happiest of birthdays and congratulates her on this milestone!