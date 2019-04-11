Historical Society welcomes “Barefoot Farmer” as guest speaker

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Jeff Poppen, better known as the “Barefoot Farmer,” will speak at this month’s meeting of the Trousdale County Historical Society.

Mr. Poppen is a regular feature on Nashville Public Television station’s “Volunteer Gardener” show. Poppen lives and farms in Macon County. His Long Hungry Creek Farm is one of the largest and oldest organic farms in the state and he is well known for going barefoot around the farm.

The Historical Society meets the second Saturday of each month, at 2 p.m. at the County Archives building on Broadway. You do not need to be a member of the society to attend any of their meetings.

This meeting is a joint project between the Historical Society and the local Extension Service. Agent Jason Evitts arranged for the popular TV personality to appear here and speak on gardening.

Besides the notoriety of going barefoot, Mr. Poppen is an engaging speaker, has written two books on organic farming, and has his own website. Just Google “the Barefoot Farmer!”