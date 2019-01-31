Hotel could bring significant tax revenue to Trousdale County

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Not only do hotels provide a place for community visitors to stay, but they also generate income on numerous levels. The previous article on the impact of hotels in a community looked at the collateral economic benefits, including gas, food and retail purchases by people staying overnight in a community.

The hotel itself is an employment and tax driver for the community. A 47-room hotel typically employs seven to 10 full-time equivalents, a mix of full and part-time employees. The hotel also pays for local electricity, water/sewer and property taxes.

In anticipation of a hotel locating in Hartsville, the County Commission approved a 3 percent lodging or hotel/motel tax in May 2018. This tax is in addition to the existing 2.25 percent sales and use tax for Trousdale County, for a total of 5.25 percent. In addition, the Tennessee state sales and use tax of 7 percent is also collected.

What could this mean for Trousdale County? Let’s look at an example: a 47-room hotel at 70 percent occupancy means 33 rooms are rented for a single night. With an average room rate of $95, taxes equal $6.65 for the state of TN and $4.99 for Trousdale County.

Thirty-three rooms at $4.99 per night equals $164.59 per night in tax receipts for the county. If the hotel were to average 70 percent occupancy for at least 300 nights a year, the tax receipts for the county would be $49,376.

Will this be the guaranteed room rate for a hotel in Hartsville? No. This is used as an example only, but it is a conservative estimate based on the Hotel Feasibility study conducted by Core Distinction Group. In the study, hotel prices and occupancy rates in Lebanon and Gallatin were surveyed for our recommendations. The pricing of hotel rooms today is similar to the pricing of airline tickets. It is based on demand, so some fluctuations are considered normal.

In addition to the tax revenues, a hotel will be a great asset to our community when bidding for multi-day sporting and music events, recruiting additional retail businesses and improving the number of tourism stops per year. All of these events are economic generators for the community.

Let’s not overlook one of the largest employers in Trousdale County, Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. The number of training programs – as well as visitors – to Trousdale Turner Correctional Center creates a substantial need for local hotel housing. Currently these individuals are renting hotel rooms in Lebanon and Gallatin, along with purchasing meals and gas there, resulting in lost revenue opportunities for our county.