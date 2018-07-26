IMPACT Thought: God is always a passenger on life’s journeys

By Jon Shonebarger

One of the best things of summer is the vacation road trip. Whether it is to the Smokey Mountains, Disney World or any place in between, we pack up the kids and the gear and head out on the Great American Highway. It’s all about the destination and arriving at the dream location where the gang can all have a wonderful time. Certainly, everybody takes their cell phones for the pictures and videos that capture the memories that last a lifetime.

What about the driving directions? Years ago, AAA would provide a “Trip Tik,” for their members who needed to know the route to take in order to avoid getting lost and avoid construction. Nowadays, our phones have GPS to route us to our vacation spot. Where would we be without GPS? The cell towers and satellites are tracking us every mile of the way. Voice commands, “Hi Siri,” and “OK Google,” provide instant access to our inquiries. Where can we eat? Where can we get gas? Where is the closest road side rest area?

For a Christian, we must be reminded of a comforting truth; God’s eyes are watching our every step and hearing our every prayer on our road trip through life. A spiritual GPS! The Apostle Peter states, “For the eyes of the Lord are over the righteous, and his ears are open to their prayers…” (1 Peter 5:12). We are NEVER alone; we are always being watched and we are always being heard. What a blessing! The Lord is with us.

On the journey of life, there are many detours and hazards. Problems can weigh us down, leading us to uncertainty, fear, discouragement and hopelessness. Sadly, we can be tempted to believe there is no help and that nobody cares. Not even God! But God’s Word assures us that we are not alone.

The Lord is always there to hear us, watch and guide us, comfort us and help us until we reach the end of our life here on earth. So, take heart Christian and be encouraged; you are in His grip! He will go with you through the fire and the flood. He will even carry you through the storm, if necessary. He is your hiding place.

Enjoy your summer road trip. Take the pictures and videos that will last a lifetime. Utilize that cell phone and its GPS capabilities, but remember, the Lord is also with you. Godspeed on your adventure!

Jon Shonebarger is a local chaplain. Contact him at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.