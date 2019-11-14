IMPACThought: Trust in God’s plan even when we can’t see it

By Jon Shonebarger

The Forerunner was frustrated. Languishing in jail for preaching against the adultery of King Herod, he heard the reports of the mighty works of Jesus. Miracles were occurring throughout the region yet he sat wrongfully, waiting for the Lord to deliver him from the king’s dungeon. He was the prophesied forerunner of Christ, the one who was the Voice Crying in the Wilderness, the one who had called Pharisees, kings and soldiers to demonstrate works of repentance, the one who dressed in camel hair and ate locusts.

Yes, he was the one who leaped in his mother’s womb at the announcement of the soon-coming birth of Israel’s Messiah. He was the one who baptized Jesus in the Jordan River. This is John the Baptist! He was impatient; he was frustrated and he wondered about the delay of all of these events in the hands of Jesus.

