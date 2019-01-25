IMPACThought: Be a minister for Christ in everyday life

By Jon Shonebarger

Most of us scurry around during our day, attending to the kids, grandkids, the spouse, the church and the job. The demands on our time are numerous and it seems that there just isn’t enough time to get everything done. This is the proverbial rat race. Running, it seems, is all we do. In the course of the hectic sprint toward mission accomplishment comes interaction with people who cross our path. We may never pause to think about the divine fact that there are no accidental meetings. God sends people across our path. This is called providence. God is orchestrating a divine meeting. As we carefully reflect on these occasions, we may want to say we “bumped into someone.” Oh really? Let us open our spiritual eyes!

The divine appointment is a fascinating contemplation. Who has God sent my way? Why has He sent them my way? Was this divine appointment for my benefit, or for the benefit of that individual? Did I ignore this opportunity? What are the consequences since I ignored this? Will there be another appointment? Will this encounter make a difference for eternity? We can ask these pertinent questions and many others. What should you and I do now that we are focusing on this interesting spiritual consideration?

A fascinating verse is tucked away in the book of Hebrews in the New Testament. In Chapter 13:2, the verse says: “Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.”

Have YOU ever had a conversation or interaction with an angel? It is important to know that the Bible teaches that “Ministering Angels” look like us! Of course the Bible also teaches of winged Cherubim and Seraphim Angels, which, for the sake of brevity, we will not discuss in this article. The exhortation in the Hebrews verse is to be hospitable. There are numerous examples in the Bible of those who did entertain angels (Abraham, Gideon, Manoah).

Every day as we pass by people who have needs. Some are depressed. Some are homeless. Some are unemployed. Some are hungry. Some are lonely. Some are drunks or addicts. Some are convicts. Some are seeking God. Do we notice? Sadly, there are many “invisible” people all around us. Oftentimes, we have conditioned ourselves to look the other way. We may cast judgment, believing their condition is solely because they are lazy, criminals or derelicts. Wow, it seems like some of us may really be assuming things that are not true or relevant and in doing so, miss God’s appointed opportunities of ministry. Are they ALL angels? Of course not. Could one be? According to the authority of the Bible, yes.

Our motivation for hospitality should not be ensuring we don’t insult an angel. Our motivation is to kneel beside the fallen stranger, like the Good Samaritan in the Gospel of Luke, and care for their physical needs. This “appeared” to be a momentary “happenstance encounter.” The heartbeat of the Good Samaritan was, “What’s mine is yours, and you can have it.” The truest demonstration of the Second Commandment in the New Testament. To love our neighbor as ourselves. To make a difference. To impact their circumstances with whatever resources we possess.

For believers, we must be reminded ministry for God is an everyday proposition. Not just the Lord’s Day. Not just during a worship service or Sunday school class. It’s out in the highways and hedges of our county, state, nation and around the world, every day. The Lord has called us, in His Body, to hospitality to the weary sojourner. By this shall all people know we are His disciples, when we demonstrate love for our fellow man.

Let us keep our spiritual eyes open as God brings appointed people across our path. Let us, with a Christ-like heart, minister to them in any number of ways. In so doing, you be entertaining angels unawares!

Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!

