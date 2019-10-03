IMPACThought: Be content in knowledge that God has plan for us

By Jon Shonebarger

The aged apostle was under house arrest for preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. His journeys had come to a stop along with the ability to start new churches, encourage established believers and continue to impact the Kingdom of God. Nonetheless, he recognized the providence of God. Everything happens for a purpose; everything works together for good to those who love God. Paul testified, “But I would ye should understand, brethren, that the things which happened unto me have fallen out rather unto the furtherance of the gospel…” (Philippians 1:12)

This tremendous prison epistle of Paul is pertinent to our journey today. We do not choose the difficulties of our life, like unjust incarceration, but we do choose our response. We choose to trust the love, wisdom, power, plan and presence of God for our circumstances, or we fail in our faith. We choose to rejoice in the trials and tribulations or fret. We choose to pray or complain. We choose to be content with God’s supply or yearn for more.

