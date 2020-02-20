IMPACThought: Being rooted and grounded in love

By Jon Shonebarger

In the Book of Ephesians, the beloved Apostle Paul’s exhortation, teaching and prayer were shared with the church that he had started on a missionary journey. Confirming and strengthening the new Christians was the heartbeat of the pioneer church planter. Paul’s heartbeat was for these dear saints of God to live a life of spiritual power and significance.

The mighty man of God prayed, “For this cause I bow my knees unto the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, Of whom the whole family in heaven and earth is named…” (Ephesians 2: 14-15).

Bowing in humble prayer before the Throne of God is where we all take our bold requests, intercessions and thanksgiving. Notice his recognition of all the fellow believers of Christ; we are identified as part of the family of God. Whether the believer has already gone to glory or whether they remain currently upon the earth, we are one family by the grace of God.

Paul’s intercession for the church continues, “That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man.” (Ephesians 2:16).

The aged sage of the gospel knew through experience, revelation and sacred text that a believer in Christ could not live a blessed life through his own power. Our flesh is weak. We are sinners, saved by grace and prone to wander away from the paths of righteousness. Paul’s prayer was that the inner man, the regenerated spirit, be in fellowship with the Holy Spirit of God. A life with Holy Spirit power, presence and purpose is the life God intends for every member of the family.

Continuing, Paul prays, “That Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all saints what is the breadth, and length, and depth, and height; And to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fullness of God.” (Ephesians 2:17-19).

The love of God is the earmark of the Christian disciple. It is paramount that the child of God be rooted and grounded in His love. This vibrant communion between the child and his Father will produce fruit that will impact a hurting and hateful world. The love of God should flow from the words and works of Christ’s family.

People will know we are Christians by our love! Oh, that we my fully comprehend the vast domain of God’s love for people. However, it is far beyond our ability to fully capture all that involves the holy, complete and righteous love of the Creator. It is too marvelous for our limited knowledge. Thus Paul prays that we can grow in the grace and knowledge and wonderfully reflect God’s love upon the earth.

Oh, that we may we enjoy the fullness of God! This must be our quest. This must be our spirit’s yearning. This must be our purpose in a life yielded to our Lord and Savior. Let us pray this prayer of the beloved Apostle and determine to be transformed into the image of Christ and His awesome love of others. Let us make a difference this week and impact our world.

