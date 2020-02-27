IMPACThought: Casting the first stone… aside

By Jon Shonebarger

The teaching in the temple was interrupted. While a group of learners sat at Jesus’ feet early in the morning to hear His lesson, the Scribes and Pharisees brought her in. The religious leaders presented a woman caught in the act of adultery. Before the group of strangers she stood, embarrassed, ashamed and guilty. She stood accused before the Master as she listened to the questions posed to Christ by the scribes and Pharisees.

The religious leaders inquired about the Law of Moses. They stated that the Law demanded death by stoning for those guilty of adultery. They wanted to know Jesus’ interpretation. Would He support the Law and consent to the death of the adulterous woman? Or would Jesus deny the Law and pardon the woman from her sinful act?

The Gospel account in John reveals that the Scribes and Pharisees sought to find a reason to accuse Jesus and diminish His ministry. Even the most complicated issues were not difficult for the omniscient Savior. Jesus’ response to this “set-up” was perfect demonstration of grace, forgiveness and redemption. Moreover, He knew of their sinful hearts and impure motives. While there are sins of the flesh, there are also sins of the spirit. Indeed, all men are sinners. We have all violated the Law of God!

Jesus stooped down and wrote in the dirt. He acted as if He didn’t hear them. The Scribes and Pharisees persisted with their questions. Jesus responded, “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.” (John 8:7). Jesus again stooped to the ground to write in the dirt. The story records that the men were smitten in their conscience. What did Jesus write in the dirt? Names? Sins? Locations? The Bible doesn’t say. Yet, from the eldest to the youngest, they all departed, leaving Jesus alone to talk to the accused woman. It is noteworthy that the only one worthy to cast a stone didn’t.

Jesus asked her, “Woman, where are those thine accusers? Hath no man condemned thee? She responded, “No man, Lord.” Jesus responded, as her Lord and Savior, “Neither do I condemn thee: go and sin no more.” (John 8:10-11).

It is worthy to ask when considering this Biblical story, where was the man involved in this adultery? Why wasn’t he considered for stoning? Was he a fellow Pharisee? Obviously we can only provide conjecture.

The beauty of the Gospel of Christ is that grace trumps the law; forgiveness trumps condemnation and faith in Christ sets us free from the bondage of sin. The adulterous woman was forgiven and released from the demands of the law by her faith in her Lord. For every sinner, the words, “Neither do I condemn thee…” is joy to our hearts and music to our ears. Glory to God! Oh what a Savior!

“Go and sin no more!” While we all benefit from the love, grace and redemption found through faith in the Lord Jesus, we are not free to continue in sin. Our salvation provides us an opportunity to grow in holiness; to become more like Jesus everyday. We overcome habits through the power and presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives. God always provides better things than the bondage of sin.

Let us endeavor to live a free life in the love of God and rejoice in the fellowship that we possess in Him. Have a great week.

Contact Jon Shonebarger at [email protected]