IMPACThought: Decisions, decisions, decisions…

By Jon Shonebarger

Decisions, decisions, decisions! I am frequently sought for guidance on the decisions that people need to make. Life is full of difficult decisions and nobody wants to make a bad one; nobody wants to miss a golden opportunity and nobody likes to make decisions that also affect others. So, procrastination is often the decision that is made! Furthermore, many people never seek God when making their decisions. It is also a serious issue for counselors, as they want to give the best advice available with the information they receive.

As a Christian counselor, I provide Biblical answers for those seeking God’s perfect direction. It is vital to understand that God has a perfect will for us as well as a perfect plan. God’s perfect will is revealed in the Holy Bible; this is His perfect will for all people. Through the teaching of His commandments, principles and precepts, God’s people can know precisely what God’s will is.

We never need to pray, when trying to make a decision, about the commandments God has pronounced! God will not change His mind concerning His will pronounced in His perfect, eternal and preserved Holy Bible. What He forbids will not change. What He commands us to do will not change. Thus, we must search the Scriptures for God’s perfect answer. His will be done! Biblical counselors, pastors, chaplains and mature Christians can assist in showing individuals God’s perfect will in the Bible.

Coupled with God’s perfect will is God’s perfect plan that we were each born to accomplish. That perfect plan also fulfills His perfect will in the Scripture. A hyperbole to assist our understanding: Is it God’s plan for me is to rob banks? No, because it violates God’s Word (will) that we do not steal. We must align God’s plan for us in accordance to His perfect will.

God’s plan for His children is unique for each individual. God’s plan for me is to minister here in Hartsville to 2,500 inmates and 400 staff members. That’s His personal plan for me, not you or somebody else, (at this time). God has equipped each of His children with special gifts, talents and personality. He provides each of us open and closed doors. We must obediently follow Him.

Many people have lived their lives in depression, discouragement and defeat because they are not fulfilling the unique plan that God created them for. Many people never take the time to examine themselves to see what they are good at, what their interests are, and what brings them genuine significance. What are their natural abilities? What were they specially crafted to do?

Parents have a God-given responsibility to identify the unique talents of their children and provide the development of those talents for their children’s growth. When we fail to follow God’s plan for our lives, we will never reach the fullness of our potential or the zenith of our purpose. In addition, we will never be satisfied, fulfilled or have complete peace. We should never pick a career for our kids, rather we should guide and facilitate for them on their journey to become all that God has created them to become. As adults, there is time to change the road we are on. Do what you were designed to do!

The wise king, Solomon, counseled his son this way, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

Trusting the Lord is accomplished by wholeheartedly obeying His will. We trust the Lord with the assurance that He loves us and knows what is best for us. Believe it! Yield to it. Comply with the Lord’s perfect will. We must not rely on our rationalization, our own experiences or our selfish desires. No, we must place the Lord first in our lives, seek His help in accomplishing His will and request He direct our paths in the fulfillment of His plan for us. It is an exciting and abundant life in Christ when we experience our purpose. Chase it!

You have a big decision to make? Search the Scriptures for answers concerning His perfect will. Once you see that you are obeying God, ask Him to guide you, strengthen you and help you fulfill His plan for your life. Finally, yield to His time. His blessings will come; His door will open and the next step in your journey will be accomplished. Let’s go for it!

Have a significant week and remember, God loves you.

Contact Jon Shonebarger at [email protected]