IMPACThought: Don’t be like Thomas; sustain your faith

By Jon Shonebarger

They assembled in secret, fearful of persecution. The disciples of Jesus had been accused of stealing the body of Christ from His tomb. Previously, the disciples had seen the resurrected Saviour; Jesus appeared to them behind closed doors. Their doubts had been dispelled; Jesus had shown them His hands and His side that had been pierced by the Roman soldiers at His crucifixion. Indeed, Jesus was alive! While their faith had been solidified, their physical welfare and future mission remained in question. In this private appearance of the Saviour to the disciples, Thomas was absent.

The disciples anxiously reported this appearance to their ministry partner. In defiant disbelief, Thomas testified that, “Except I shall see in His hands the print of the nails, and put my finger into the print of the nails, and thrust my hand into His side, I will not believe.” (John 20:25).

Testimony from His fellow disciples was not enough to convince Thomas that Jesus was alive. The testimony of the women at the empty tomb was not enough. More than 500 brethren who had seen Jesus at one time was not enough. Thomas’ faith had wavered, demanding physical and visual evidence of Jesus’ resurrection, before he would believe.

Then Jesus appeared! Thomas and his fellow disciples were assembled behind closed doors. Jesus calmed their fears and told them to have peace. This soothing assurance was what the nervous men needed at that moment. Jesus now turned His attention directly to Thomas. Jesus exhorted Thomas to, “Reach hither thy finger, and behold my hands; and reach hither thy hand, and thrust it into my side: and be not faithless, but believing.” (John 20:27).

This personal experience was necessary to convince the doubting disciple. Thomas whispered, “My Lord and my God.” Jesus was quick to point out that it was “seeing” that prompted his belief. Jesus rebuked Thomas and stated, “…blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.” (John 20:29).

There are many like Thomas in our world today. Doubting the prophetic record of Scripture, denying the personal testimonies, insisting on a visitation by the Lord in order to believe. This “rational” form of faith paralyzes the individual from receiving the blessings that come through simple, childlike faith. The writer of the book of Hebrews stated, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1). This is the faith principle that Thomas had failed. He neither possessed hope of the resurrected Saviour nor would he be anchored in a faith lacking evidence. Thomas wanted a rational form of faith (evidence based).

In our modern society, people long for a religious experience. They seek supernatural manifestations of God in signs, wonders and miracles. Simple faith in the inerrant, preserved Word of God is not sufficient for them. Faith comes by hearing the Word of God, not by existential experiences (see Romans 10:17). Thomas had a distinct advantage being an apostle of Jesus Christ. But now the apostolic age has passed. Christ is ascended into heaven and sits at the right hand of the Father. He will not appear to us in order to authenticate His existence. He requires faith alone.

Our faith must be established, grown and sustained by the eternal Word of God. The Holy Bible testifies of the crucified, buried and risen Saviour of the world. Our faith in that simple gospel message will ensure the gift of eternal life. There is no need to doubt, to wonder, to fear or walk away. He is risen! Jesus, our Lord, lives! We must not be faithless, but believing.

Have a great week and remember, Jesus loves YOU!

Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.