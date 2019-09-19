IMPACThought: Don’t be overburdened by ‘light affliction’

By Jon Shonebarger

“For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory; While we look not at the things which are seen: for the things which are seen are temporal: but the things which are not seen are eternal.” (2 Corinthians 4:17-18 KJV)

The veteran missionary apostle, Paul, shared an encouraging reminder to his beloved brothers and sisters in Corinth that puts our earthly journey in perspective. Our affairs of life are temporary. Difficulties will come to pass. Nothing is permanent. Our lives on this earth are as the morning fog that appears for a short time and soon passes away. Our life is but a moment in the sea of time.

