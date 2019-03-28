IMPACThought: Don’t dwell in past; look to brighter days ahead

By Jon Shonebarger

There are many sentimental people in our world. Those who are prompted by feelings of tenderness, sadness and nostalgia.

It is not unusual for those of the older generation to look back on the “good old days,” and reflect on their family, friends and past experiences – both the triumphs and failures. Veterans who share war stories. Athletes who revel in the glory days. Couples who testify of courting their loved ones and raising the children. Many bask in the accomplishments of their work careers. There are those who are convinced that the old way of life produced a better generation of young people. Finally, there are also those trapped in the regretful thoughts of “what might have been,” and perpetually grieve over missed opportunities.

There are also young sentimentalists who are hopeless romantics who favor the “gingerbread feelings” found in Hallmark movies, romantic music and quite walks in the woods. They can be lost in fantasy! While you may not be a sentimentalist, old or young, we appreciate the heart of these dear folks, whose emotions and passion long for a sweeter world and the way it could be. But life isn’t a Hallmark movie, is it?

Folks can become trapped in the past, longingly and passionately yearning for yesterday. While the memories are vivid and the feelings are intense, we must all move forward in our lives with the purpose God has given us for today. We must continue our journey. We must not be fixed on the past, but on the horizons of our futures.

While we all have memories, it is vital for healthy Christians to move forward in their faith and service for Jesus Christ. The Apostle Paul exhorted the church in Philippi in this manner:

“Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:13-14).

The Apostle is not suggesting we all become smitten with amnesia, but to move past yesterday and focus on the fresh opportunities to learn, grow and change on our faith journey. As Babe Ruth once said, “Yesterday’s home runs don’t win today’s baseball games!” The past is past. The trophies, plaques and medals testify yesterday’s feats of accomplishment and dragons slayed, but there are new mountains to climb and unexplored seas to sail. We must keep pressing on. We must not look back!

The Apostle Paul stated that he would continue to “press toward the mark.” To press suggestions there would be opposition, resistance and obstacles. That would not deter Paul. He was determined in his spirit, with God’s help, to reach that prize that God had waiting for him. What an exciting future awaits those who cast their eyes on the challenge and eagerly chase the goal!

Jesus declared in Luke 9:62, “…no man, having put his hand to the plough, and looking back, is fit for the Kingdom of God.” The Lord is not calling us to retire, retreat or return to yesterday’s glories. He is calling us to continue to serve Him with all our heart, mind and strength. To win new battles. To attempt new challenges. To accept new callings. Christ’s Kingdom needs its workers to continue pressing forward in His service and to not look back until He calls us home to glory.

Our lives are filled with memories of yesterday. Cherish the good, shake off the bad. Yet, get a vision of your future and the impact you can make for the rest of your journey. Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!

