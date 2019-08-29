IMPACThought: Even faithful need time for ‘self-care’

By Jon Shonebarger

The apostles of Jesus had just returned from their first preaching tour. They were extremely anxious to report the results of their ministry coupled with all that they had seen and heard. It had been a genuine adventure as servants of their Lord and Savior. As novices to the ministry, there was much for them to receive feedback on, as well as asking about things they had never experienced before. Realize, they were being trained by the greatest Teacher of them all! It was a mission’s trip that challenged them spiritually, emotionally and physically. It was now time to sit down with Jesus and talk.

Knowing of their need to debrief their mission’s work, as well as eat, Jesus called them apart from the crowd. (Mark 6:30-31 KJV). “And the apostles gathered themselves together unto Jesus, and told him all things, both what they had done, and what they had taught. And he said unto them, Come ye yourselves apart into a desert place, and rest a while: for there were many coming and going, and they had no leisure so much as to eat.”

