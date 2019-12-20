IMPACThought: Even our smallest cares should be placed in God’s hands

By Jon Shonebarger

At what point of a crisis do Christians stop bringing their needs to the Lord Jesus Christ? Do we stop seeking a miracle when we believe all hope is gone? Do we stop calling upon Christ in prayer because we believe the issue is too trivial for Him to address? Do we stop calling on Christ because no answer has come? Do we stop calling on Jesus because we think that it will not make any difference anyway? These are some of the thoughts Christians face when going through tribulation.

The principles of faith and prayer are important for Christians to evaluate. While we have been taught that God is all-powerful (omnipotent), He is also sovereign (in complete control). Couple those truths with the fact that God is also love. The Holy Bible teaches prayer does make a difference. Pursuing the help, comfort and the perfect plan of God is always the right decision. It is “simply” a matter of practicing our faith. A child of God NEVER troubles the Lord when they bring their burdens to Jesus and casting them before His holy throne.

“Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and shew thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.” (Jeremiah 33:3)

Jesus had just arrived by ship to a town. When the local ruler of the synagogue, Jairus, came to Jesus, he fell at His feet in worship and pleaded for Jesus would come to the house and heal his daughter. Jairus’ daughter was near death. May I note, Jairus had a divine appointment with Jesus! Jesus knew of the need, the critical timeline and most importantly how this circumstance would bring glory to God. This was not serendipity my friend, this was providence!

When Jesus went with Jairus, the people thronged Him. As Jesus encountered a woman with an “issue of blood,” word came that Jairus’ daughter had died. The question from the messenger was then asked, “Why trouble thou the Master any further?” Apparently the messenger believed that while Jesus could heal, Jesus couldn’t raise the girl from the dead. Isn’t it interesting the limitations WE PLACE upon God? This is an age-old problem in many folks’ faith.

Jesus said, “Be not afraid, only believe.” (Mark 5:36)

Jesus stated these assuring words to Jairus. The Master called the grieving father to rest in His grip. The Good Shepherd Himself was calling Jairus to follow Him as he went through the valley of the shadow of death. To trust Him. To surrender his fear to the power, love and control of the Savior! That spiritual principle remains forever. May we not fear, but trust the Almighty!

Jesus faced ridicule and laughter as He told the crowd the girl was merely “sleeping.” Jesus entered the room and took the girl by the hand and told her to arise. The Mighty God who spoke creation into existence, spoke and the 12-year-old rose from the dead. God was glorified and the ministry of Christ was authenticated for the Jews who sought a sign. What a tremendous account of a miracle of Christ in the Gospel of Mark.

As we conclude our contemplation on this miracle, there are many takeaways for us to apply to our faith journey. First, God has His eye on you and He brings divine appointments into your life, unawares. There is no such thing as “serendipity.” There is the supernatural reality of God’s providence. Secondly, we do not trouble Christ by persisting in prayer. He cares; He loves you and it is all in His watchful care. Third, God will show you great and mighty things specifically designed for you. By faith, watch for them! Wait for His timing. He makes ALL things beautiful in His time. Last contemplation, we must believe. Even if our faith is the grain of a mustard seed, we must trust God.

My friend, God has a purpose, a plan and a time for everything in your life. While He may say no to a prayer request, understand this: His plan is best and is decided by the One who loves you and knows best. Rest in that blessed assurance. God IS GOOD, all the time! Amen.

Have a great week!

Contact Jon Shonebarger at [email protected]