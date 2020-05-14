IMPACThought: Faith truly is the victory

By Jon Shonebarger

“Encamped along the hills of light,

Ye Christian soldiers, rise,

And press the battle ere the night

Shall veil the glowing skies.

Against the foe in vales below

Let all our strength be hurled;

Faith is the victory, we know,

That overcomes the world.”

John Yates, 1891

My soul is stirred as I am reminded of the old hymn, “Faith is the Victory!” We are living in a world where we are experiencing incredible change before our very eyes. Our isolation and quarantines have separated us from our way of life and individual freedoms. The opportunity to assemble together as children of God and worship our Lord Jesus Christ has been suspended as well as our jobs, education, sports and other social interactions. We have even begun to witness shortages in our food supply. I am leaning heavily upon my faith in God as I experience these unprecedented times. I have learned that faith in God is where I will experience victory.

As Christians, we have intellectually believed the blessed truths of the Holy Bible, by God’s grace. Excellent! We have learned the fundamental doctrines and the great Bible stories. The preaching of the gospel has been heard from the pulpits of our churches. We have individually experienced salvation by the grace of God, through faith in the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus. We have witnessed baptisms, weddings and funerals. This is part and parcel of our spiritual lives.

For some of us, our church and faith is a key part of our families, communities and social network. We thank God for all of these. However, to intellectually believe the truth that we have learned, coupled with routinely witnessing expressions of faith is one thing; but to lay hold of the Throne of God for the moving of mountains during pandemics, is another.

We must overcome every tribulation by practicing our faith as we have never had to do in our lifetime. Fasting, praying and claiming the promises of Scripture must be done in the mighty name of Jesus! Faith IS our victory! Pandemics will not defeat us!

As an American Christian at this moment of history, we have never been truly challenged with crisis, until now. Our times are changing, whether we like it or not! Furthermore, as a Bible believer, we know the scripture speaks of “perilous times” before Christ’s return. Are these those times? It could be and I believe that they are. How then shall we live and how do we “practice” our faith? How do we lay hold of victory?

Our loving Heavenly Father will never leave us or forsake us, regardless of the day in which we live. With that wonderful assurance we look around and see that this time period that we live in is a time when people’s hearts are growing colder, poverty and joblessness are increasing and governmental controls are getting more rigid. This is being called by some our “new normal!” Now is the time that we must draw closer to our Lord than ever before. Our faith, Christian, is being tested! Dependence upon God is paramount. We must seek the Lord while He may be found.

The family of God must come together to help their brothers and sisters going through the valley. The portrait of the early Church of Jerusalem in the Book of Acts inspires us to share our goods to insure that all within the church is provided for. There was a true “commonism” (not communism), where each family helped the needy in the name of Christ. They took care of their own, not dependent upon the government. They powerfully demonstrated their love of God and His children by making benevolent offerings of love. This is Christianity in action. This is proving your faith by your works! This is faith with feet attached! They overcame hard times by faith exemplified.

1 John Chapter 5, verse 4 says, “For whatsoever is born of God overcometh the world: and this is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith.” There is no problem too large, no circumstance too difficult and no mountain too tall for God’s children to overcome. It is accomplished through faith in our all sufficient Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!

Have a great week and remember, Jesus loves YOU!

Contact Jon at [email protected]