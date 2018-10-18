IMPACThought: God remains with us in times of trouble

By Jon Shonebarger

Our lives are filled with hardship and difficulties that effect our emotions and wellbeing. Whether it is the death of a loved one, a bad medical diagnosis, a natural disaster or financial loss, we experience a myriad of difficulties that impact our mental health, our bodies and our spirits. Life is hard. Crisis comes unannounced, in the blink of an eye.

I help hurting people every week when tragedy has struck their life. The news is always difficult to handle. Crisis situations leave people paralyzed with grief, anger and confusion. Their world stands still. Where do they go from here? How could this possibly happen? This doesn’t make any sense! Why, why, why…? Then there are thoughts that they cannot face the world with this new reality. How can you mend a broken heart?

Individuals in crisis situations need intervention. Caregivers often hear people say, “I’m good,” when the truth is, they are not good. They are in shock, denial and numb. Their eyes are in tunnel vision, focusing only on the news that will forever change their lives. Immediate care is required to insure the victim gets the basic needs of food, rest and support.

It is a blessing to receive care from good friends and family. Yet, there are those amongst us in our community who have no support base or even those who care. It must be a priority of our churches, schools and neighborhoods to identify those needing help. We must be the Good Samaritans who take the time to kneel beside the fallen, to bind up their wounds and carry them to a safe place. Old-fashioned compassion is the need of our day. There is within a block of us someone who needs help. We must not allow anyone to fall through the cracks. We must do better. We must be vigilant and we must not turn a blind eye or assume all is well.

Suicide awareness is also a priority. Dark places in the recess of the mind coupled with depression can overtake people. Hopelessness and loneliness are devastating feelings. The thoughts of ending the pain capture the mind and in a moment of desperation, people take their lives. Suicide is NOT the solution! There will be better days. There is light at the end of the darkness. There are options. Crisis counselors and caregivers can guide the hurting to clear paths for hope and healing. We must come beside that broken soul and carry them to a better tomorrow.

I am strengthened by Psalm 121:1-3, where the psalmist confidently declares, ”I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth. He will not suffer thy foot to be moved: he that keepeth thee will not slumber.”

What a comfort to know the Lord cares for all of us, every moment of everyday. God is not too busy; His presence comforts; His strength will sustain in our time of complete weakness. God is ever present in times of trouble. He is The Answer! We need to look up and place our hope in Jesus Christ, the Lord. Jesus is the Bridge to carry us over turbulent waters!

With the holidays quickly approaching, let us be mindful of those who have recently lost a loved one. Holidays are difficult periods for those who have lost a loved one. We need to come beside these hurting folks and be a friend. Our presence is important to share. Loneliness is a heartbreaker. Invite them to the holiday meal; visit in their home; take them shopping. We can make a tremendous difference in their struggles day to day.

Have a blessed week and remember, God loves YOU!