IMPACThought: God’s grace ensures we are never alone

By Jon Shonebarger

We are now fully into the holiday season, having celebrated Thanksgiving. People everywhere are now looking forward to special occasions between Christmas and New Year’s Day. Across our country there are families and friends gathering to spend time together, enjoying food, exchanging gifts and celebrating their unique traditions. There are Christmas songs, worship services, company parties and Hallmark movies that generate those “gingerbread” feelings. Yes, to many it is the most wonderful time of the year!

Yet there are many in society who are alone and not participating in special gatherings. They may be the elderly, the physically shut-in, prison inmates, battlefield soldiers, the divorced or individuals estranged from loved ones. There are many lonely hearts across the world.

We must realize that living independently is one thing, but to be rejected, abandoned, or forgotten is something completely different. This is a depressing place. This is a place of unspeakable heartbreak. This is a place where none of us want to occupy. To be, “thrown away.” There is a word in our vocabulary that defines that forsaken place. The word is estranged. It means to be no longer close to somebody; to be alienated; to be abandoned.

The holiday season is a vulnerable time. To be no longer able to spend time with a friend or a loved one is heartbreaking. This year many of us lost a loved one to death. Whether they died expectantly or as a result of an accident, suicide, homicide or the battlefield, the void the loved one leaves is immense. Memories of love grip our very souls and consume our emotions. The loved one is gone, forever, and we cannot forget the past. The celebrations are over. The embrace is empty. The future feels impossible. The soul languishes in agony. The pain seems unquenchable. We sympathize with your loss! Healing is a process by which we all must travel. The Lord feels your loss.

But to be rejected is indescribable!

King David made a significant statement in Psalm 27:10 when he declared, “When my father and my mother forsake me, then the LORD will take me up.”

Dear friend, there is solace for the forsaken in the Gospel. Please understand: nobody ever cared for us like the Lord Jesus Christ. Demonstrating His love for us all, He died a vicarious death on Calvary’s cross to save us from the penalty of our sins, (eternal separation from Him). Herein is the “reason for the season!” God became flesh and was born in a manger. The incarnate Savior lived a sinless life and offered Himself as a ransom for many; to provide the unspeakable gift of salvation, for all who receive Him by grace through faith.

The Lord will not forsake, abandon or reject you. While many of us may experience the tragedy of abandonment, God’s grace is sufficient in our time of sorrow. The Lord WILL heal the brokenhearted. He ministers the balm of healing to the souls in the grip of despair. There is healing in His wings!

The precious, personal relationship offered through faith in Christ will sustain the weary soul traveling through the valley of rejection. We are not estranged. Christ accepts us in the beloved! He calls upon us to lean upon His everlasting arm, offering strength for the journey and friendship that lasts for eternity. What a fellowship, what a joy divine! Jesus is a friend that sticks closer than a brother. Forever.

To those of us who know the pain of estrangement, let us look to our benevolent Christ. We are secure in His grip, indwelled with the Holy Spirit and a part of the family of God. Jesus is ours and we are His, united forever by the unbreakable bonds of saving faith.

Finally, I want to speak to the reader who has considered suicide. There is hope. There is help. There are those who care. The National Suicide Lifeline is 800-273-8255. Make the call, for there is help. Certainly, I am here to help those who read my article. May we all seek love and comfort through Christ today. He cares!

Contact Jon Shonebarger at [email protected]