IMPACThought: Have faith in God to meet our daily needs

By Jon Shonebarger

The foundational teaching in the Holy Bible for all believers is simply stated, “…The just shall live by faith.” (Habakkuk 2:4; Romans 1:17; Galatians 3:11; Hebrews 11:39). The “just” are the individuals who have recognized their sinful, condemned position before an all holy God. By God’s grace, they repent and believe the gospel of Christ for the gift of eternal life.

As a child of the Living God, it is essential that we practice our faith every day. We are expected to trust God for every need. The writer of Hebrews reminds us that without faith, it is impossible to please Him. (Hebrews 11:6). Our faith must exceed an intellectual and emotional consent of the facts of Christ. Moreover, it must be a willful, habitual dependence on the provision of God. Our lives are filled with innumerable needs. We are a needy people; it is imperative that we remember that! Yet, we are often tempted to look to many places for assistance in satisfying those needs.

Young Christians in their faith experience depend upon their employment, family, friends, credit cards/loans or even the lottery to meet their needs. We are never called upon to meet our own needs! We must learn and grow in grace and knowledge of Christ on our faith journey. Yes, it is the Lord who provides. His name is Jehovah-Jireh. He provides in His abundance, in His time. We MUST learn to eat straight from the hand of God!

A popular misquote of Scripture is the saying, “God helps those who help themselves.” Nonsense! The Bible never says that, nor implies our partnership with God in order to have our needs fulfilled. We are not in cahoots with The One who owns it all and provides it all. Almighty God alone is the sovereign Good Shepherd who feeds His flock and tends to their every need. He is the One who blesses.

Jesus is the all-sufficient Savior! The Scripture declares, “Not that we are sufficient of ourselves to think anything as of ourselves; but our sufficiency is of God.” (2 Corinthians 3:5). Yes, He is our all sufficient Lord who meets every single need of our lives. The Apostle Paul declared from a prison dungeon, “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19).

There are many Christian men and women who state they must take care of their families. Once again, this is faulty reasoning by these Christian fathers and mothers. Jesus taught His disciples that they must, “…seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” (Matthew 6:33). Jesus, in other words, taught this foundational truth of faith – put me first in your life! Pursue godliness. Advance the kingdom through your service and sacrifice. Focus on the spiritual life of faith in Him and He will provide for your physical life.

“The just shall live by faith…” There is a decision every child of God needs to make. Who is the Lord of their life? Who are you depending on? Pride says it is you. Doubt says it is you. Worry says it is you. Fear says it is you. Selfishness says it is you. Christian, we must surrender to the Lordship of Jesus Christ and fully trust Him. Let us pray to our benevolent Father in Heaven. Let us claim the promises of His preserved, inerrant Word. Let’s allow God to reveal His glory to His humble, seeking child. As we receive answers to prayer and our daily bread provided, let us praise His mighty name. God is faithful and worthy of our dependence.

Have a great week and remember, God loves you!

Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.