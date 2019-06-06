IMPACThought: Have faith in God’s plan even in times of loss

By Jon Shonebarger

Through all the hard times of our lives, the Christian must lean heavily on the mighty arm of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Wouldn’t it be great if life had no sorrow, no loss of life and no tragedy? But a person’s life is full of troubles. It seems we live from difficulty to difficulty. Indeed, life is hard. Yet, the grace of God is sufficient in our weakness. We are not hopeless; our hope resides in the sovereign plan of Almighty God.

When the Bible character, Job, tragically lost his family and all his wealth; his heart was filled with grief. It is important to realize that God has created us with emotions. There will be sobbing, tears, a hurting heart, angst, sorrow and regret. Job’s wife confronted him and asked, “Doth thou still retain thine integrity? Curse God and die.” However, the grieving father said to her, “Thou speakest as one of the foolish women speaketh. What? Shall we receive good at the hand of God, and shall we not receive evil?” (Job 2:9-10).

The Holy Scripture declares that through all the devastation, grief and loss, Job did not sin with his lips. He maintained his integrity. His steadfast faith in God was the anchor when unimaginable horrors struck his life. This powerful demonstration of genuine faith inspires us to trust God. The Lord is faithful. He has a plan, a purpose and a time for all things. It is imperative that we trust Him with all of our heart.

Furthermore, grief and mourning are a part of life. We all lose friends and family to death. It may be a natural death due to old age or prolonged illness. But there is also sudden, unexpected death through car accidents, violence, war or suicide. The news of the death shakes us to our very core. When we love somebody, it hurts.

When Job received the news of the loss of family and possessions, the Bible says fell on his face and worshipped God (Job 1:20). This provokes us to examine our hearts when we face tragedies. What do we do, what do we say, how do we respond?? Do we sin against God with our lips? Do we curse God? Do we blame God? Do we accuse God of being unconcerned, absent or vengeful? Job was an exceptional model of unwavering faith. By God’s grace, we too can respond in a like manner.

As Job processed his grief, his friends came to visit and advice. They were not comforters in his grief, but rather accusers, stating Job had sin in his life and that God was punishing him. This was not the case; Job had maintained his integrity and had not sinned against God. It is paramount to note, innocent, godly people experience the pitfalls of our world. It is also worthy to note that many times friends and family may not be the best counselors or comforters in our time of mourning.

It is wise for us to receive comfort and support in times of loss. Agencies like hospice, doctors, professional counselors, and credentialed chaplains and pastors are all qualified to kneel beside you when you are at the low point of your life. We all have times of weakness. Grieving properly is vital to our current emotional, spiritual and physical health. Let us seek help.

Have a tremendous week and remember, God loves YOU!

Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.