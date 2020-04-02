IMPACThought: History chooses its leaders in times of crisis

By Jon Shonebarger

We are at a critical moment in world history. The COVID-19 virus has literally turned our world upside down. The increased fear and uncertainty in the hearts of billions of citizens upon this planet is disconcerting. The world’s death toll is rising. Resources are stretched thin. First responders and medical professionals are at risk of their own health.

We are all hoping for an end to our living nightmare. We have never experienced anything like this in our lifetime. However, let me magnify this truth, we are not without hope! God has a purpose, a plan and a time for everything. We must trust in God. There is a remnant of Christians who do.

The nations of the world are responding to the COVID-19 virus pandemic. From the sanitation of hands, to social distancing or complete isolation, people are taking the necessary precautions to maintain their health. Except for certain critical, mission essential professions, workers are all locked down awaiting the moment when it is safe to resume normal business operations. Until then, it is wise to stay at home as much as possible.

Our United States government has authorized a financial relief package in an effort to assist families, small businesses and corporations in this time of shutdown. It is imperative that basic needs are met. Failing is not an option! We are literally doing everything we can humanly do, to help one another and defeat the virus. The plan of action seems to change each day because there is a neverending array of time sensitive, critical needs.

While everyone is equally vulnerable to catching the virus, not everyone is equally strong physically, mentally or spiritually. As a professional, frontline caregiver, I want to recommend we remember, yea, seek out, those who are most vulnerable. Our community is full of needy individuals. We must not overlook them. Response is critical.

There are senior citizens who need their medications resupplied or the need of groceries. There are those folks who battle mental illness who also need medications and wellness checks or phone calls. There are young people who need assistance with online schooling, tutoring or mentoring. There are sheep in the church congregation who still need pastoral counsel, encouragement, discipleship and prayer. There are business leaders who have subordinates who are concerned with their unemployment claims and questions about the future of the company.

In other words, the needs of people are not suspended, just the platform in which the needs are satisfied has changed.

In this unparalleled time of difficulty, leaders must step up and seize the moment. Leaders do not sit in the bleachers and watch what is going on. Leaders are prepared to accept the challenge and accomplish the difficult mission that chose them! History chooses leaders!

I am mindful of the first responders on Sept. 11, 2011. They took immediate action, charged a burning building and sought to make a difference for all who were in need. This was also a crisis but from the hands of terrorists. The pandemic of 2020 requires an even bolder response. Why? Because more lives are at stake.

The Scriptures are filled with examples of those who stepped up in a crisis. As Mordecai asked Esther during a perilous time for the Jewish people, “…and who knoweth whether thou art come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:14). I submit the same question to my readers. Think about it. This is our time to impact the lives of many. Our “kingdom” is calling. Our people in Trousdale County and around our state need our assistance. Together, let us make a difference. We accept our call to leadership!

Contact Jon Shonebarger at [email protected]