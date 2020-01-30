IMPACThought: How shall we escape? By embracing salvation

By Jon Shonebarger

The Apostle Paul penned his epistle to the Hebrews and asked them a provocative question. He inquired, “How shall we escape, if we neglect so great salvation…?” (Hebrews 2:3). This is a rhetorical question by the Apostle. God’s children are held accountable for the declarations from the Word of God. Neglect is always a danger to the Christian. The Hebrew believers must focus on their obedience to the authority of God’s Word. There is no escape…

The blessings of God’s grace enabled these Jewish Christians to hear the glorious gospel of salvation and to receive God’s precious gift. Their faith in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ transformed their lives. God’s salvation is so rich and free! The joy of salvation is the singular motivation for God’s children to actively serve Him with wholehearted passion.

Daily obedience to Christ should be the norm by which grateful Christians faithfully live their lives.

The Apostle Paul emphasized that the Word of God was proclaimed by various means, including angels. While the glorious gospel of Christ generated their salvation, there must now be an earnest effort on their part to heed all the instruction of Scripture.

His concern is clearly stated: that if the Word of God would begin to slip, it would result in serious failure that would shipwreck their lives. The Word of God is steadfast. It never changes. God is faithful. His holy judgment is performed on sin and rebellion. There will be no escape from the consequences of slipping.

Paul provides the Hebrews evidence of past transgressions and the disobedience of others throughout the pages of Scripture. Subsequently, he shows the judgment of God was swiftly administered. Disobedience brought the “just recompence of reward” (Hebrews 2:2). Paul’s point is clear: God is faithful to His Word and holds people accountable for their actions. This is a sobering warning. We reap what we sow.

Christians have every advantage of obeying God and bringing Him glory. We have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ; we have the indwelling Holy Spirit; we have the Word of God to read, memorize and study. Christians have the ministry of the local church to train them and provide a vehicle for service to Christ’s Body. We have the unity of the church. Then there is the fellowship of the believers.

Neglecting the Scripture must not occur in the Body of Christ! We must give the more earnest heed to the things we have heard. We must not allow them to slip from our minds. We must not allow indifference and apathy to gain a foothold in our lives. Our hearts must remain aflame for God. Our hearts need revived and our souls stirred for action.

Let us determine to be a Spirit-filled child of God, wholly committed to taking heed to the things that we have heard. Let us apply self-discipline through a close daily walk with Jesus Christ. Letting the Scripture slip is not an option. Victorious Christian living is what we were created in Christ to enjoy. Let us forget about ourselves and magnify the Lord.

Have a wonderful week filled with the wonder of His Majesty! God is good and He loves you.

