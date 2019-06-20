IMPACThought: Ignoring God’s will is selfishness on our part

By Jon Shonebarger

The voice was easily identifiable. The plan was clearly stated. It was God, who told this Jewish man named Jonah to travel to Nineveh and preach to the nation about its sin. The Lord’s purpose was for Jonah to call those people to repentance. The Gentile nation of Nineveh continually committed wickedness in the eyes of God, and the Lord wanted this preacher to trumpet the news of an impending invasion of a foreign enemy. The Lord’s timetable was set. This invasion would be the consequence of the nation’s sin and would quickly come to pass. The plan, purpose and time of God was emphatically articulated to His chosen vessel. Jonah needed to respond with haste. It was time to trust and obey God’s call.

However, Jonah was unwilling to obey the Lord’s call to preach to a Gentile people. The bigoted preacher plotted a way of escape in order to hide from the presence of the Lord. In rebellion, Jonah foolishly chose to run in the opposite direction of Nineveh. His intended destination was Tarshish. Quickly Jonah journeyed to Joppa and paid the ticket price to set sail for Tarshish. Jonah instantly felt relieved from the burden of God’s call and was confident that his alternative route would excuse him from the plan that God had spoken. The deception of his heart would lead him directly into the chastening hand of God.

Little did Jonah realize that the eyes of the Lord run to and fro through all the earth. Jonah could run as far and as long as he wished, but he could never be out of the sight of his Lord. The rebellious plot of the wayward preacher would entangle others and cause innocent people to experience the effects of Jonah’s sin in their lives. The Lord sent a great wind upon the sea. The wind and waves were so powerful that the ship was in danger of breaking apart. The mariners were afraid for their lives and cried out to their pagan gods for help. The seamen cast the cargo into the sea in hope of preserving the ship.

Meanwhile, Jonah was asleep at the bottom of the ship! The mariners woke the oblivious, sleeping preacher and demanded to know the meaning of this peril. They implored Jonah to call upon his God and plead for mercy. They all cast lots to determine who caused the storm to fall upon them. The lot fell to Jonah. The mariners demanded an explanation.

Jonah brazenly testified of his Hebrew lineage and his faith in the true and living God. It was revealed that Jonah was running from the presence of the Lord, which caused tremendous fear in the hearts of the mariners. The mariners queried Jonah on what they should do. Jonah advised them to cast him into the sea, in order to secure their safety. So, Jonah was cast into the sea; the mariners cried unto God for mercy and admitted the Lord’s will would be fulfilled. The Lord would sent a whale to swallow Jonah, where the preacher would spend three days and three nights in its belly.

The story of the first chapter of Jonah is clear; God in His grace utilizes imperfect people to accomplish His plans. Jonah was a bigoted Jew who had no desire to preach to a wicked Gentile nation. Ultimately, Jonah would go and the results of that preaching are revealed in chapters three and four of this short book of the Bible. God chose Jonah to go to Nineveh; He did not take a survey or ask his opinion. He commanded him to go. God would equip Jonah, empower him and enable him to preach the message to that pagan land. Success would be achieved by Jonah’s obedience to God’s will. If you desire a successful life, use the gifts and talents He gives you, for His glory.

The story of Jonah also reveals another behavior seen in many believers. When we do not like a command of God, we rebel and choose our own course. The spiritual reality is that there is no safer place for us to be than in the grip of God and the center of His will. Our selfish plans lead to waste, misery, heartache and tragic consequences. An old gospel saying is remembered here, “Sin takes you farther than you want to go, keeps you longer than you want to stay and costs you more than you want to pay.” We can run away from the authority of Scripture and the Lordship of Jesus Christ, but we will be discouraged, depressed and defeated. Time in the belly of the whale will bring us to a place of repentance and faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Finally, the story of Jonah reveals that innocent people can be caught in the consequences of our selfish, rebellious reaction to God’s authority. The pagan mariners knew that something was causing their storm. Jonah, possessing a hardened heart of sin, declared an impotent faith that did not work in his life. People often declare that their sin hurts nobody but themselves. That is simply not the case; there are always innocent victims of sin in our lives.

Jonah was content in his selfishness, his rebellion and his hard heart. His poor spiritual condition was best realized when he slept in the bottom of the ship while the others were focused on who offended God. The Lord will ultimately get our attention. God does not want to leave us to the evil devices of our hearts. We must confess our error and rely on God alone to lead us to safety. Jonah was an enigma. A man with unlimited potential for God, but a man who struggled with surrendering to the sovereignty of Almighty God.

My friends; trust God’s word; obey His commands, enjoy the pathway He has established for you. There is no safer place to be than in the center of God’s will! Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!

Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.