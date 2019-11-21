IMPACThought: Is your spiritual home built on firm foundation?

By Jon Shonebarger

I admire the contractors and their subcontractors who have the expertise and trade skill to construct a home. My talents are not in technical trades, but in pastoral ministry, counseling and non-profit organizational leadership. I have learned however, that a home built on a solid foundation is vital in the construction of that home and its longevity. Building a home on shifting ground or a flood plain will, in time, destroy it.

In similar fashion, the Lord Jesus Christ taught His disciples that there were two foundations that mankind builds their spiritual lives. The Scripture reference is Matthew 7:24-27. Jesus declares that a wise man builds his house upon a rock. When the rain descends, the floods come and the wind blows but the house remains strong and uncompromised. The reason was it was built to endure the storms; it was prepared for the worst nature could cast upon it. This house was built upon a solid rock.

Get the rest of the story by picking up this week’s Hartsville Vidette!