IMPACThought: Keeping focus on God makes for stronger marriage

By Jon Shonebarger

This is a significant week! On Friday, Dec. 27, my wife Peg and I will celebrate our 43rd wedding anniversary. We are truly overwhelmed with emotion as we consider the journey that we have traveled together through all the years. We are genuinely blessed and highly favored! We both recognize that the gift of marriage, with a long unbroken bond, is rare in our society today. As we reflect upon the goodness bestowed upon us, we thank our benevolent Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. The old hymn proclaims, “Praise God from whom all blessings flow!” Thank you Lord!

I am mindful of Proverbs 18:22, “Whoso findeth a wife findeth a good thing, and obtaineth favour of the Lord.”

I was only a couple months past my 18th birthday when I met my beloved wife-to-be. Our first date was in early November and we would wed on a cold, snowy Monday in December in front of a small gathering of people. Within a few days, I would enter the United States Air Force and take part in Basic Training.

What a whirlwind of events occurred within a few short weeks. As I reflect on those days, I would never imagine the road we would travel together. What would I tell an 18-year-old Jon now? It is a provocative question for me to consider….

A radical change would soon come into my life; the decision to trust Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior. My bride had made me keep a promise to her when we got married. She made me promise that we would attend a Bible believing and preaching church. Peg wanted a Christian home for us to build our family upon. After initially refusing and offering every possible excuse to not attend, I finally went with her to church.

It was in a small country church in northern Michigan where I heard a clear presentation of the gospel of Christ. I heard that God loved me, a sinner, and He sent His Son Jesus to die for me. I heard that His sinless blood was shed to wash away my sins. I heard He was buried and rose again from the grave for my justification. I heard that through repentance of my sin and faith in Christ’s death and resurrection, I could receive Him as my Savior. By God’s grace, I called on Christ to save my soul! I soon followed in baptism. God’s favor was upon me!

The relationship I have in Christ has made all the difference in our marriage!

The joy of a Christ-centered home is simply wonderful. Peg and I have seen the hand of God daily throughout our lives. The Lord ultimately impressed my heart for the gospel ministry after a highly successful tenure in the Air Force. Beginning as a jail chaplain in Omaha, Neb., to being a pastor of churches in four states and later as a prison chaplain in six facilities, the fingerprints of God are clearly evident in our ministry journey.

The Lord has blessed us with 38 years of gospel ministry. Peg has enjoyed being my partner in ministry as we have faithfully served the Lord together. We are especially blessed as she now serves as Executive Director of the Community Pregnancy Center in Hartsville. I serve as chaplain in our local prison.

The joy of children and grandchildren are the best gifts of God. Family is so important. We are thankful for each precious child that comes forth from the hand of God. From raising our own son to foster children and nieces and nephews, our home has been blessed.

Today, marriage is under attack in our society. Fewer couples are making the commitment to holy matrimony and making sacred vows before God. God’s divine plan is being viewed by many as an obsolete option. However, for God-fearing Christians, we must stand upon His Word and take God’s plan for the family seriously. God’s plan remains the same from the creation of Adam and Eve to today. As a pastor/chaplain, I encourage couples that are struggling in their marriage to seek counseling! Marriages can be saved, renewed and repaired with God’s help.

The pledges of fidelity, longevity and unconditional love to our spouse are serious vows in the eyes of our Heavenly Father. By God’s grace and design, a couple is united. A union of love is created for God’s glory and the pleasure of the couple. Certainly, the joy that fills the relationship is enjoyed for a lifetime. I know that to be the truth in our marriage. I encourage every Christian to promote the joy of marriage and the wonders of a life together with your beloved mate.

I hope you have a blessed week and remember, God loves you!

Jon Shonebarger can be reached at [email protected]