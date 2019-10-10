IMPACThought: Keeping our ‘divine appointment’ with Jesus

By Jon Shonebarger

Jesus had a divine appointment on the other side of the sea. While in route to the appointment, He and the disciples were met with a storm that threatened their lives.

Ultimately, Jesus would still the storm and teach the disciples the importance of overcoming fear through faith.

Faith overcomes all obstacles. That instruction would be tested as they came over into the country of the Gadarenes.

Trials and tribulations amidst the storms of life serve as teachable moments for all of God’s people. Greater tests in our journey always lie ahead.

Get the rest of the story in this week’s Hartsville Vidette!