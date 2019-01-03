IMPACThought: Let God make 2019 your best year yet

By Jon Shonebarger

The football playoffs have begun and fans from across the nation are either disappointed their beloved team did not qualify or are cheering vehemently for their team to win the championship. Some of the most iconic games are those when one team makes an enormous comeback to win after being down by a huge score. The team catches the momentum, rallies and overcomes the deficit, to win the game. The Super Bowl between Atlanta and New England a couple years ago is a classic example. The greatest comeback in Super Bowl history!

Oftentimes life parallels sports; there are many people who have tremendous comebacks in their lives, rising up from the ashes.

As we embark upon a new year, we naturally look ahead to the possibilities, the goals and the commitments we want to make in order to be successful. The beauty of a new year is the boundless opportunities that await us. “If you can dream it, you can do it…,” is the inspirational mantra of many leadership gurus. Many of us need to catch a vision of all the possibilities a new year offers and dream big to achieve tremendous victories.

We are inspired by those who make comebacks. The human interest stories serve as motivation to all of us. We cheer for the underdogs who dig deep within their souls to rise up and get busy in their comeback story. Getting knocked down is one thing; to get up, get energized and rally to win is another. Life deals many heavy blows to our spirits and resources. The deficit may be enormous. The forecast looks bleak. The odds are overwhelming. Yet, there is a passion that burns within the heart, stirs the soul to rise up, get going and not quit.

The Scripture challenges us to remember that we are more than conquerors, through faith in Jesus Christ. Through our personal relationship with Jesus and the indwelling of the Holy Spirit of God, the Christian possesses resurrection power. The very Spirit of God that raised Jesus from the grave lives within every child of God. Through the power and presence of the Holy Spirit, we CAN DO all things through Christ. We can overcome every obstacle, remove every mountain and slay every giant! I challenge you to answer this question, “How BIG is YOUR GOD?”

The answer is clear: our God is all-powerful, all-knowing and present everywhere at all times. In our quest to make a comeback in 2019 be clear on this point, the possibilities are endless as a result of our relationship with Jesus Christ. In the Epistle of Hebrews, Chapter 11:6, the Word of God says, “But without faith it is impossible to please Him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him.”

God rewards our faith in Him. Our faith will please the Lord, as we boldly seek Him in the ultimate comeback in our lives. Yes, with God, ALL things are possible. The Christian needs to not only intellectually know this, but wholeheartedly lay hold on this truth by faith and trust God to do the impossible. Every miracle in the Bible began with a problem! It’s time for your miracle; it’s time for the greatest comeback in your lifetime. You have problems? God has miracles!

It is my prayer that you catch a vision for a great 2019! This can be the greatest year of your life, with God’s help. It’s time for your comeback! It’s time to see the hand of God in your life as you overcome obstacles, great or small. What a glorious experience when we see God opening and closing doors, providing income, healing illnesses and answering the desires of your heart as they are whispered in prayer!

Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!

You can contact Jon Shonebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.