IMPACThought: Let God’s decisions work in your life

By Jon Shonebarger

Decision making is difficult for many people. Standing at the crossroads in life, pondering the path forward generates questions, doubts and fear. This formula often results in procrastination. Do you know any procrastinators? In the famous poem of Robert Frost, “The Road Not Taken,” he declares, “Two roads diverged in a wood and I, I took the one less traveled by, and that made all the difference.”

There are many folks who testify of a similar journey; they chase the road not taken by the multitude. The daring spirit of an adventurer inspires, as we hear of great conquests, climbed mountains and checkered flags. The pioneer, the explorer and the inventor. It may have been a lonely path, but to the victor comes the spoils.

In contrast, there is the multitude that chose the smooth, well-traveled path. The path filled with fellow journeymen, who are convinced that the familiar way, is the best way. They most often arrive safely in the port of their designated destination. All is well. Low risk, low reward. They are ok, life has had its peaks and valleys, but the decisions they made have enabled them to land on their feet.

Unfortunately, a few have found themselves in a ditch along the side of the road. Decisions are regretted. Choices have been poor. They are trying to pick themselves up and get back on the road. They hope for better days, but they remain unsure of the way forward and reach journey’s end happily.

King Solomon provided wise counsel for the children of God. In Proverbs 3:5-6, he stated, “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.”

As we have seen, a few have rolled the dice and chosen to travel, “The Road Not Taken,” while most have chosen the familiar pathway and still a few have chosen the wrong road and broken down along the highway of life. However, there is a wiser option, as Solomon counseled.

Trusting God wholeheartedly results in arriving at the destination where we are designed by God to be. This will be in His time, fulfilling His purpose, and accomplishing His perfect plans. There is no safer place for you and me than being in the center of His will and being held securely in His grip. This journey may not make sense to us, but we are instructed to not lean on our own understanding. Trust God 100 percent, without compromise.

In addition, the wise king declares that we must acknowledge God in all of our decisions, plans, hopes and dreams. Foundational to the success of this instruction is searching the Scripture and obeying God’s precepts, principles and commandments. How does one follow an invisible God? By obeying His written Word. This will guarantee our success, coupled with all its bounty, blessings and beauty. We must choose this option as Christians.

God wants us to know His plans for our lives. The instruction is in the Holy Bible. Trust Him daily, by faith. Depend upon Him to open every door and provide every need. Seek the Lord early each day. And finally, avoid our own reasoning. God alone is all knowing. With these assurances, we can enjoy the road that lies ahead.

Have a great week and remember, God loves you.

Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.