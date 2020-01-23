IMPACThought: Let us follow Jesus’ example of servant leadership

By Jon Shonebarger

The life and times of Jesus were filled with opposition by the religious crowd in Israel. Jesus’ popularity and following was composed of fallen men and women who were unconditionally loved and accepted by Him. These outcasts and sinners believed on Jesus as their Messiah by faith, THE fulfillment of prophecy, and through God’s grace they were given the gift of everlasting life.

Jesus’ methods and ministry were counter-culture to that day and would result in conflict with the religious authorities. Undeterred and obedient, Jesus fulfilled His earthly ministry ordained of His Father. He went to the cross and paid for the sins of a fallen race of men by shedding His sinless blood and rising from the dead.

Jesus came preaching a simple childlike faith in the gospel. This angered the Pharisees. They demanded obedience to a religion that would produce false converts. Jesus compared the Pharisees’ followers as “twofold more the child of hell than yourselves” (Matthew 23: 15). The religious leaders sought respect and adoration from the people, with unwavering faith in their corrupt system of religion. Ultimately it was the religious leaders, the Jewish Pharisees and Chief Priests, who would plot Jesus’ betrayal and conviction by the Roman government. Jesus was a threat to their authority. He would need to be killed.

Jesus called out the Pharisees for their hypocrisy. He instructed the people to obey the requirements of the ceremonial law, but ignore the additional man-made laws the Pharisees demanded of the people. These Pharisaical demands were “heavy burdens and grievous to be borne…” (Matthew 23:3). This hypocrisy of word and deed offended the Son of God. Jesus stated that the Pharisees were like, “whited sepulchers, which indeed appear beautiful outward, but are within full of dead men’s bones, and of all uncleanness.” (Matthew 23:27). Indeed, woe to the Pharisees!

The ministry style of the Pharisees offended Christ. Their outward show of pride and arrogance coupled with the elevation of leadership hierarchy was contrary to the model of servant leadership that Jesus expected from religious leaders. Jesus proclaimed, “But he that is greatest among you shall be your servant. And whosoever shall exalt himself shall be abased; and he that shall humble himself shall be exalted.” (Matthew 23:11-12).

Servant leadership was modeled by Christ in His earthly ministry. He remains our ultimate example. He washed the feet of His disciples. He fed the multitudes. He wept at the tomb of a friend. He healed the sick. He knelt beside the fallen. He ate with sinners and tax collectors. He taught the truth in humility. Being God in the flesh, He humbled Himself and took the form of a servant. He willing laid down His life, a ransom for many. He did not seek a pedestal, He was the meek and lowly Christ, and He was born in a manger and buried in a borrowed tomb!

Jesus must be our role model. He modeled the life He wanted His disciples to live. He was not a hypocrite; He was the embodiment of truth, love and humility. He taught us how to love one another unconditionally. To seek to serve and to help our neighbor. To be a friend willing to lay down their life for their friends. To impact the lives of widows and orphans. The path He paved for His followers was simplistic: to live justly, to love mercy, to walk humbly, to seek forgiveness of sins and everlasting life by faith in His sacrificial death and resurrection. The perfect man living the perfect example!

Christ’s example is still our blueprint for life. It is servant leadership! Our world would be radically transformed if people would follow Christ’s servant leadership model. Let each of us determine to forget about ourselves and magnify the Lord. Let us be Jesus’ hands and feet. Let us impact our society through serving others. As His body, let us rise up and impact a world in need of the love of Christ.

